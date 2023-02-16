BILLINGS, Mt: February is American Heart Month, a time to spread awareness about heart diseases, which kills more Americans each year than any other disease.

St. Vincent Healthcare in Billings is taking the opportunity to highlight one of their newer, less invasive treatments.

Their new robotic-assisted heart surgery program offers minimally invasive heart surgery as an alternative to traditional open-heart surgery

With the robotic technology, heart surgeons at St. Vincent Healthcare are able to make small incisions and insert robotic arms, cameras, and instruments into a patient's chest, providing greater visualization and dexterity.

According to one of the heart surgeons at the hospital, the robotic-assisted heart surgeries can decrease recovery time for patients quite a bit.

"It speeds up the recuperation. They are back to work quicker. They can do things in rehab much quicker as well, leading the arms and things like that. They are also able to drive often times a bit quicker—usually they are about a month out of driving and we allow them to do that quicker. Less invasiveness, less risk of infection, less blood product. We have less time on the ventilator as well. Most of these patients get extubated within the operating room or shortly after," explained Dr. Maltais.

St. Vincent, the first in the region to introduce the advanced technology, has done six of the robotic heart surgeries so far.

One of the patients benefiting from this new advancement is Harry Bohling from Wyoming, who said that it has helped him to recover faster and he feels stronger each day.

"It's going really well. I get stronger every week. This last week I had the greatest increase in strength and flexibility and emotional attitude about being ready to tackle home repair projects, things that used to just totally wipe me out. So, I am getting ready for action,” emphasized Bohling.