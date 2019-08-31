American Family Restaurant hosts Family Fun Day in memory of Emma Rowan

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The owner of American Family Restaurant hosted a family fun day in memory of her granddaughter, Emma Rowan. Emma -- who loved animals -- always wanted to work for the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. A few staff members from the shelter came with some animals to celebrate Emma's memory.

"We're doing it in honor of Emma Rowan which is my granddaughter who was fourteen when she passed away in June. And she always wanted to work at the animal shelter she just wasn't old enough yet and she had desire to be a veterinarian," says Hawkins, "and so with her love of animals and trying to do something for the kids we just kind of put it all together with the animal shelter and it's turned into a great day."

The restaurant is hosting a silent auction, volleyball and corn hole tournaments, and other games. Hawkins says a loyal customer of her's, Lillian Harrington, came up with the idea.

"To give back to the restaurant I thought, they have this whole big 'ole yard out here, lets utilize it. Let's make a family day and that's how we came up with it," says Harrington.

"Emma would have loved it," continues Hawkins, "She loved being around people, she of course loved the animals. She'd be trying to adopt this puppy over here, but she would have loved having the activities and she would have been right in the middle of it."

All proceeds from the event are going to YVAS. The shelter is giving 50% off on all adoptions this weekend.