The following is a press release from the Western Heritage Center:

BILLINGS, Mont. - The American Alliance of Museums has awarded the highest level of accreditation to the Western Heritage Center, after an intensive assessment process in 2022. The WHC was initially accredited in 1990, and has maintained its status for over thirty years. Of the estimated 33,000 museums in the United States, only 1,080 are currently accredited by the AAM, which is considered the preeminent museum association in the nation. The Western Heritage Center is one of six museums accredited in Montana.

“Accredited museums are a community of institutions that have chosen to hold themselves publicly accountable to excellence,” said Laura L. Lott, Alliance President and CEO. “Accreditation is clearly a significant achievement, of which both the institutions and the communities they serve can be extremely proud.”

This honor recognizes the WHC’s commitment to excellence, accountability, high professional standards, and continued institutional improvement. The AAM’s Museum accreditation program is the field’s primary vehicle for quality assurance, self-regulation, and public accountability. It strengthens the museum profession by promoting practices that enable leaders to make informed decisions, allocate resources wisely, and remain financially and ethically accountable in order to provide the best possible service to the public.

“In the course of accreditation, the AAM reviewers, museum staff, board, and volunteers, and community members, examine all aspects of the museum’s operations, including education and outreach programming, the institution’s financial stability, community engagement, and the management and care of the museum’s collections,´ commented Kevin Kooistra, Western Heritage Center Executive Director. He added, “The process is very rigorous, but it helps us continue to expand and enhance our services to the community. We are incredibly proud of the hard work done by volunteers, our board, community partners, and staff to achieve this.”

The WHC is currently closed for annual maintenance and exhibit building, and will reopen to the public on March 10, with free admission on Friday and Saturday. The museum is located on 2822 Montana Avenue and offers extensive ADA-accessibility, discounts for seniors, students, SNAP recipients, veterans, and active duty military. Information on discounts, accessibility, exhibits, and upcoming programs can be found at ywhc.org or by calling the WHC at (406) 256-6809.