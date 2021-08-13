BILLINGS - As Billings continues to grow, so do the chances for accidents. But if you or a loved one are in an emergency situation, you can count on a number of first responders to come to the rescue.

To become a first responder, saving lives, you first have to go through the proper training. That's where John Briggs and Heidi Gergen, with America First Response, come in.

The two are lead instructors for the emergency training service that specializes in certifying nurses, firefighters and EMT's in CPR, first aid and EMR.

These life saving techniques are vital in keeping our communities safe, but the two instructors say the problem is that the state is running short on volunteer EMTs.

"I've always looked at it as if it's my mother calling for an ambulance I want someone there to show up for her. That's the way I've always viewed it, it's why I enjoy volunteering with agencies trying to increase the number of EMTs we have in state to be able to meet the demands that the state has," Briggs said.

Briggs and Gergen say there are plenty of reasons to volunteer.

"You can go on to become a paramedic, you can go on to become a flight medic, you can work on the helicopters for life flight, you can work on the planes that travel people back and forth across the country and you can make a good living taking care of people and being compassionate about people," Briggs said.

If you are interested in joining a certification class, you can reach out to Briggs and Gergen through their website at, america1stresponse.com/.