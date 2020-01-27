Amend Park to receive new upgrades

On Monday, Billings City Council met to vote on the Amend Park Development's proposed 2020 budget that would bring new facilities to Amend Park. City council unanimously voted to approve the budget for the upgrades.

Mike Mayott from the Amend Park Development Council said that one field on the southeast end of the park will be receiving new soccer specific turn, a stadium with bleachers that sits 500 people and more.

"The field will also have lights to it, we'll put a P.A. system in. The generosity of Phillips 66 refinery in town has given us a grant of $15,000 to put a score board in so it's going to create a unique atmosphere for the park," said Mayott.

Mayott believes one of the key additions to the park will be the lights which will allow for teams to practice and play games at night while also creating a longer season.

With soccer season quickly approaching Mayott is excited for the kids who will get a chance to play on the new field.

Mayott says "It's this beautiful flat surface. 110x65 it'll be a beautiful place to play and you get to play underneath the lights. And that's always exciting for the kids to get out in the evening and play under the lights and make good competition it'll be just a wonderful thing."

The new field will also have lacrosse markings and will play host to the club lacrosse teams in the area.

Mayott says the park curfew with the lights will be 10p.m.