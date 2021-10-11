AMBER Alert sent out for missing 6-year-old

WYOMING - A Wyoming AMBER Alert was sent out on behalf of the Idaho State Police for a 6-year-old boy believed to have been taken by a woman.

Kingston James Solis is described as being white, 4 feet tall, weighing 80 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes and he is missing his two front teeth. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, blue jeans, gray shoes with a black and red Avengers backpack.

The suspect, 40-year-old Lucy Elena Mendoza, is described as being white, 5 feet tall, weighing 130 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen driving a 2018 white Kia Stinger Hatchback/fastback with personalized Idaho plates reading ROXIEE.

Authorities say the vehicle may be parked near locations with free WIFI. Mendoza is reportedly living out of her car and using apps on her phone to make phone calls.

If you have any information on Kingston's whereabouts or see the suspect you should call the Jerome Police Department at 208-324-4328 or dial 911.