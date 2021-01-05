WIND RIVER, Wyo. - An AMEBER Alert has been issued for a missing Wyoming girl, 6-year-old Savonne Jorgenson.

Savonne has been missing since 9 a.m. Jan. 5 and was last seen in her home on the Wind River Reservation. Authorities suspect possible child abduction.

Officials said her bedroom window was open and her clothes were missing. Savonne was living on the reservation with her aunt and uncle.

Savonne is described as 3'5" tall, 100 lbs., with black hair and dark brown eyes. She has a scar above her left eye and is missing a front tooth. She is believed to be wearing a gray shirt with yellow sleeves and pink leggings.

If you have any information or see anything please call the Wind River Police Department at (307) 332-6880 or 911.