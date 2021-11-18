HARDIN, Mont. - An AMBER Alert has been issued after a White 2016 KIA Soul was reportedly stolen with a baby inside.

The KIA was taken in Hardin at 5:28 pm according to the Montana Department of Justice. The KIA's license plate is a Montana license plate DEK798.

The baby is a 1-year-old white male named Hector Espinoza.

Hector is two feet five inches, weighs 20 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, navy blue cubs sweatpants and no shoes.

If you have any information, you are asked to please call Big Horn County Sheriff's Office at 406-665-9798 or 911.