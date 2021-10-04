UPDATE:

The amber alert has been cancelled. Ashawntic has been found and is with law enforcement.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

WOLF POINT, Mont. - Roosevelt County Sherriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding 3-day-old Ashawntic Ronee Lambert who was abducted by her non-custodial parents from Trinity Hospital Sunday night.

The parents are believed to be driving a black GMC Acadia with the back window missing and driving on a spare tire.

Ashawntic's mother is Vivian Samantha White Lambert, 33, she's a Native American Female with black hair and brown eyes.

The father is Shawn Bradly Jackson, a 47-year-old Native American male with black hair and brown eyes.

Deputies said Ashawntic is premature, addicted to meth and requires emergency medical care.

If you have any information about her whereabouts you're asked to call Roosevelt County Sheriff's Office at (406) 653-6240 or call 9-1-1.