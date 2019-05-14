Amazon will cover up to $10,000 in start-up costs for current employees creating businesses to deliver Amazon packages.

The company's offer coincides with Amazon's goal to ship and deliver packages faster, from two days down to one day delivery for Prime members.

In addition to the start-up costs, Amazon says it will cover three months' worth of salary. Full-time and part-time employees can be accepted into the program, but they have to quit the company to start a delivery business.

Those in the program will receive hands-on training and the ability to lease Amazon branded blue vans for distributing packages. This is part of Amazon's plan to control more of its deliveries, rather than depend on UPS, the post office or other carriers.

More than 200 Amazon delivery businesses have been created since the program launched last summer.