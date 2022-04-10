BILLINGS- The 2022 Amazing Shake, a competition for Billings fifth graders designed to improve social skills and confidence came to a close Friday.

12 finalists from six schools visited four local businesses to compete in various challenges, testing things like eye contact, poise and passion, and of course, a good handshake.

The winner was Eagle Cliff's Harper Carsten.

The Amazing Shake was started four years ago at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia and was designed to teach students “manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct.”