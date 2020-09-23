Alzheimer's Association provides online resources for individuals and caregivers

BILLINGS, Mont. - Prior to the Walk to End Alzheimer's this Sunday, Whitney Thompson, Alzheimer's Association Program Director, wants to make sure people know about all the resources out there for individuals and caregivers.

She says the Alzheimer's Association has a 24/7 helpline. They also have virtual education events on topics such as communication strategies, warning signs, and safety tips.

The Alzheimer's Association also has a partnership with the Yellowstone County Art Museum, where individuals and their families can view and create art together. All resources have been shifted online to ensure everyone's safety during the pandemic.

"In our ability to adapt during this time, we've been able to be there for folks when they can feel so isolated and so alone in all of this, and I think the walk is a great example of all of that," says Thompson. "When we talk about the walk, we often talk about it in the context of our ultimate vision of a world without Alzheimer's, but we also want to make sure we are talking about it in a sense of providing care and support for people that are impacted right now."

The Walk to End Alzheimer's will begin with a virtual opening ceremony live streamed at 1 p.m. followed by the walk at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, September 27.