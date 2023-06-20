BILLINGS, Mont. - The Alzheimer's Association marks the Summer Solstice (June 21st) as a day of awareness for those who suffer from the disease, and the caregivers.

"It's important to be aware of what could happen with your loved ones," said Jerry Smithers.

Jerry has lived at Highgate Senior Living in Billings with his wife Darlene, who was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease over ten years ago.

"I was anxious for a long time when I was the only person taking care of her. I'm happy we can be together and she can get all the services she needs."

The Alzheimer's Association Montana Chapter plans on hosting a series of events on Wednesday to raise awareness for the disease.

More information can be found at Alzheimer's Association: Montana