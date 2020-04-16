Alzheimer's Association 24/7 Helpline

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Alzheimer's Association wants families in Montana and beyond to get the support they need during the coronavirus pandemic, so they are ramping up online resources and reminding people there is a help line, (800) 272-3900, with experts available around the clock.

"Not only are they available 24/7 and not only are they caring and smart and professional, but the information is confidential, it builds so every time you call you don't have to start from scratch. They know the conversation you had the last time, the time before, and they can pick up where you left off," say Lynn Mullowney Cabrera, Executive Director of the Montana Chapter Alzheimer's Association.

Mullowney Cabrera says this helpline is an amazing tool, especially during a time when a lot of agencies aren't available.

Wendy Roth of the Montana Alzheimer's Association says you don't have to wait for a crisis to call the help line.

"It's so much better if we can talk to them earlier because maybe we can help them avoid getting to that crisis point, because a lot of times people don't know how to navigate this -- they need advice, they need some help from experts," she says.

Mullowney Cabrera says there is never a cost to use the helpline, and the Alzheimer's Association has chat rooms available plus a list of activities to do at home on their website.