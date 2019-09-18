Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's this Sunday at ZooMontana

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Nearly six hundred people have already signed up for the Walk to End Alzheimer's this Sunday.

One of them is Teri Pattee. She has been a volunteer for the Alzheimer's Association for eight or nine years -- unaware that her mother would eventually suffer from the same disease. Pattee stays dedicated to the Alzheimer's Association's mission and will participate in the walk this weekend after losing her mother just one week ago.

"How to communicate, how to handle her different personalities... it was very difficult in the beginning," says Pattee, "but the Alzheimer's Association has grown in their education, their support of how to communicate, and the awareness I've seen over the years... You're able to talk about it more. It was kind of hushed, but now it's getting more widespread."

So far, ninety-eight teams have signed up for the walk at ZooMontana. Registration begins at 1 p.m., followed by a ceremony at 2:30 p.m., and the walk begins at 3 p.m. The Walk to End Alzheimer's is being held in more than six hundred communities across the U.S. to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer's research.