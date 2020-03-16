The following is a press release from the Montana chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

(Billings, MT) March 16, 2020 – While dementia does not increase risk for COVID-19, dementia-related behaviors like paranoia, confusion and agitation may become more pronounced with the changes in normal routine. Additionally, family members and those providing their care may face greater challenges resulting from lack of social engagement, increased anxiety and isolation.

The Alzheimer’s Association is replacing statewide all in-person programs for March with an expanded offering of free telephone and webinar-based community educational programs. April program planning is underway.

These no cost, evidence-informed programs provide crucial information about the Alzheimer’s and related dementias, effective communication techniques, understanding and responding to dementia-related behaviors and much more.

To RSVP and obtain access information, please call 406.252.3053, press 0 and leave your contact info. You may also call our 24/7 Helpline at 800.272.3900, email montana@alz.org or visit alz.org/CRF. These free programs and many more are also available on-demand at www.alzwebinars.org.

Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia

Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer's, the difference between Alzheimer's and dementia, stages and risk factors, current research and treatments available for some symptoms, and Alzheimer's Association resources.

Wednesday, March 18, Noon - 1 p.m. or

Monday, March 23, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Effective Communication Strategies

We will explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia, and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease.

Thursday, March 19, 2 - 3:30 p.m. or

Tuesday, March 24, Noon - 1 p.m.

Understanding & Responding to Dementia-Related Behavior

This program will prepare you to decode behavioral messages, identify common behavior triggers, and learn strategies to help intervene with some of the most common behavioral challenges of Alzheimer’s disease.

Friday, March 20, 2 - 3:30 p.m. or

Wednesday, March 25, 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.

Know the 10 Signs

Alzheimer’s and other dementias cause changes in memory, thinking and behavior that interfere with daily life. Learn about 10 common warning signs, what to watch for in yourself and others, why early detection is so important and available resources.