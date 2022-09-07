BILLINGS, Mont. -- This weekend the state-wide Walk To End Alzheimer's kicks off here in Billings at Zoo-Montana.

The Walk is hosted by the Alzheimer Association Montana Chapter, they provide information and resources to caregivers and people diagnosed with the disease.

Alzheimer's is a form of dementia caused by an abnormal amount of plaque that grows on the brain. The growth eventually affects the ability to solve problems, memory loss, and behavior.

According to Jami Funyak, Executive Director of Alzheimer's Association here in Billings.

Jami says, there are currently about 22,000 people living with Alzheimer or dementia in Montana and 6 million in the nation.

“Age is the most common factor obviously and that is why we are seeing those numbers increase so much with regards to dementia and Alzheimer's because of our aging population and all of our baby boomers.” she says.

Funkyak adds, the disease affects mainly women, many of whom are African-American and Hispanic.

And unfortunately, there is no known cure, but it is recommended to live a healthy lifestyle to reduce the risk.

It's not only those with the disease who are affected, Jami says it's the ones who support them who also suffer.

“The caregiver has the hardest job...for sure...there's a sane with Alzheimer and dementia that you lose them twice...so, once when they're diagnosed and you know so far gone and then when they actually do pass.” says Jami

Funyak says, for every 22,000 people diagnosed, there are about 17,000 unpaid caregivers.

Jami says, the Alzheimer Association strives to help fund growing research, last year in the Treasure State about $400,000 were raised by the walk to end Alzheimer disease.