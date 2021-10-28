DEER LODGE, Mont. - When its supply of aluminum ran out this week, Montana Correctional Enterprises (MCE) had to change its production process for Montana license plates.

This is all due to an aluminum shortage affecting businesses throughout the U.S.

“We knew this might be a possibility because it’s been an issue at other license plate factories throughout the nation,” MCE Administrator Gayle Butler said. “To head off the problem, we have been searching for other sources of aluminum non-stop. Unfortunately, everyone is either in the same situation as us, or understandably, they don’t want to find themselves in the same position, so they don’t want to sell their materials.”

MCE, located in Deer Lodge, is a subsidiary of the Montana Department of Corrections. As stated in a release, its factory produces about 750,000 license plates per year for Montana motorists in all 56 counties.

Butler says she and her team have been in contact with the Montana Department of Justice’s Motor Vehicle Division on this subject for months. They even suggested solutions, should the aluminum shipment not arrive before supply ran out.

“We considered multiple options and the Motor Vehicle Division decided the best short-term solution was to have MCE print the license plates on the same reflective sheeting we use in our regular process,” Butler said. “The only difference the consumer will see is the sheeting will not be backed by aluminum. The bottom line is, MCE will continue to fill orders using this temporary solution until the factory receives the materials necessary to resume normal operations.”

Once regular production resumes, the DOJ’s Motor Vehicle Division will work with counties and MCE to ensure everyone who receives a temporary plate will get an aluminum replacement plate, according to Administrator of the DOJ’s Motor Vehicle Division Laurie Bakri.