HUNTLEY, Mont. - Huntley farmer Greg Gabel said the early sugar beet harvest is already underway and the full harvest starts October 6.

Gabel said they have battled wind and hail, but he still expects a good harvest.

"This field here, the wind actually, as the beets were very tiny, ended up actually blowing them out," he said. "So, we had to replant them a little later in the season. So, they're a little bit farther behind."

"Then, here where I'm at, we had a pretty good hail storm, which will affect the yield quite a bit," he added. "Took out probably half of what I had grown."

"Hopefully, we get about 30 tons of sugar beets per acre," he said.

Gabel said one ton of sugar beets makes about 280 pounds of sugar.

He said his sugar beets will go to Western Sugar in Billings to be processed. He said Western Sugar takes in about 700,000 tons of sugar beets from around the state. It takes from October through April to process them all.

Gabel is a fourth generation farmer, although he was away serving in the army for 20 years. This is his first harvest back home in Huntley.

"It's great to be back," he said. "It's good for family life. And it's good to have some stability and predictability. And raise my son on the farm where I grew up."