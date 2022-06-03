BILLINGS, Mont. - Family Service is once again receiving donations from the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive.

This is the 30th Annual Food Drive in Yellowstone County, and according to Family Service, this year has been their most successful year.

Almost nine tons of food were received, and monetary donations are still coming in to support the drive.

“This year the donations come at a particularly important time as gas and food prices continue to rise, making it even harder for the average family to feed their families while still making their financial obligations,” Ryan Cremer, Sr. Director of Development for Family Service said.