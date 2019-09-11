Alliance between Portland Timbers, Thorns creates two new teams in Billings

Today marked a huge day for youth soccer in Billings due to the recent alliance between the Billings United, Portland Timbers and Portland Thorns organizations. Two new development teams will now be offered to boys and girls in Billings with the creation of the Billings United Timbers and Montana Thorns.

For the first time in Montana, a professional soccer team will be expanding their system into the state and provide coaching and instruction for boys and girls soccer.

For kids, this new alliance will provide the opportunity to for them to learn under professional coaches with a chance to move on to higher divisions within the system. All players across the Timbers development centers can tryout for a Timbers Academy team or can place in one of their regional training centers.

Each team will play in at least three games and two tournaments each season, with the opportunity for additional games throughout the season.

There will be two seasons, one in the fall and one in the spring. Age groups for each team will be 9-19.

The inaugural season is set for Spring 2020. For more information or registration visit http://www.billingsunited.net