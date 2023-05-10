Alleged intoxicated driver crashes into doors at Billings Public Library

BILLINGS, Mont. - An alleged intoxicated driver crashed into the north entrance doors of the Billings Public Library on Sixth Avenue North around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

A release from the City of Billings Public Information Officer Victoria Hill said a witness saw the incident and saw the suspect drive away.

Officers located the suspect who is now in custody and is receiving treatment for injuries at a local hospital, PIO Hill said in the release from the City of Billings.

The City of Billings said there is no information on the suspect nor the conditions of their injuries, but no one else was injured in the crash.

The crash happened in the north entrance exterior doors, there are two sets of doors--an exterior set and interior set. The interior set of doors are not broken and are locked and secure, City of Billings PIO Hill said in the release.

The public is asked to use the parking lot entrance when visiting the library until the Sixth Avenue doors are repaired.

The library will be opening on time at 9 a.m. Wednesday.