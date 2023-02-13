UPDATE: FEB. 13 AT 1:52 P.M.

All three suspects in the alleged armed robbery at Magic Diamond Casino on Main Street Sunday evening have been identified.

Lt. Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department told us the three suspects are:

Herodias Hernandez, 42, the driver of the vehicle

Sammie Rose Big Hawk, 38

Hershel John Hill, 35

All three suspects have ben charged with felony robbery, with a variety of misdemeanors among the three suspects.

BILLINGS, Mont. - Three suspects were arrested after an alleged armed robbery at a casino on Main Street in Billings Sunday evening.

The Billings Police Department said via Twitter the suspects lead police on a chase, which ended peacefully and three suspects were arrested.

All three suspects are held at the Yellowstone County Detention Center on multiple charges.