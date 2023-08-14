Billings, MT-Nature is meant to be seen and enjoyed by everyone and a new all-terrain wheelchair is making this a reality by taking users on brand new roads and untraveled trails.

Lake Elmo has recently gone through revitalizations in order to make the park accessible to more people.

Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks (F.W.P.) Region 5 Recreation Manager, Ryder Paggen says that they have "done a lot of improvements at Lake Elmo State Park so if you haven't been here in the last two years you need to come see it it's a completely different park we have added a 1.4 mile trail loop we've added another boat ramp that's good for paddle board or ice fishing sleds we've connected the trails to create a trail loop and A.D.A. fishing compliant fishing jevies and picnic knodes."

Paggen went on to say that "Lake Elmo State Park is the 3rd most visited state in the state of Montana and because of that we get a lot of different users and we've got a lot of folks who already want to use the chair."

The Action Trackchair features 7 miles worth of battery life and the ability to travel where other motorized chairs simply cannot.

The track-chair can take visitors to the lakeside, and on the gravel, trails surrounding Lake Elmo.

Montana Governor, Greg Gianforte attended the unveiling and spoke to the importance of the chair's inclusion.

Gianforte said that "when you're in the outdoors recreating whether its hiking, or fishing or whatever, it's not so much an activity, it's part of our identity as Montanans and we shouldn't deprive anyone of that. That's why this action track chair and the sidewalks that have been put in, specifically here at Lake Elmo will make this accessible to everybody."

The Action Trackchair was made possible by F.W.P.'s partnership with the Montana State Parks Department, and several grant funding programs.

The Action Trackchair is only the second of its kind in Montana, and just the beginning of giving more individuals the ability to maneuver the great outdoors of Montana.

Anybody who has a need for the action track-chair is encouraged to use it.

You can reserve it by calling either of the numbers below.

Lake Elmo State Park Manager: 406-422-2277

Region 5 Front Office:406-247-2940.