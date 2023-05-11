Billings, MT- A group of native artists, musicians, and creators are helping students highlighting indigenous expression in art with a media class.

 The class is over the course of three days and provides a fast paced and high-quality industry experience for native youth in Billings.

Through the camp, students will write, compose, sing and play every part of a song.

The finished song, and its accompanying music video will premiere on Saturday at the Mother's Day round dance at the Eagle Seeker Community Center's opening ceremony. 

