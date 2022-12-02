BILLINGS, Mont. - A sober living home was on fire in the 2000 block of Green Terrace Drive after midnight Friday.

A release from the City of Billings said the all 12 residents in the home at the time of the fire safely got out without any injuries.

A release from Billings Fire Department said the fire caused substantial damage to the back deck on the south side of the home, and the fire and smoke caused moderate damage inside.

Property and content loss is estimated at $600,000, according to BFD.

Firefighters put the fire out by 2:42 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.