All Montana Barnes and Noble stores open with new coronavirus policies

BILLINGS- As Montana is beginning Phase 2 of reopening on Monday, June 1, customers at a bookstore expressed excitement that stores and businesses are opening back up.

Barnes and Noble customer Nanette Langston said,"It's such a relief. It's something you enjoy that you used to get to do and you don't realize how much you really like it and miss it until it's gone."

Barnes and Noble reopened their Montana stores on May 15. Customers can expect to see all booksellers wearing masks. There is a protective barrier between cashiers and customers. Store Manager Samantha Barnhart also said they are only allowing 50 customers in the store at one time. There is tape on the sidewalk for people waiting to come in.

One customer said, "It's fun to be able to actually see things firsthand again versus just a screen. You've got to take the standard precautions, wash your hands, face mask and what not. It's definitely quieter than usual, but it's nice to be able to see everything."

Another customer said, "It just kind of gives us a sense of normalcy again. Just to sit in a restaurant- I mean, obviously we do have to comply with everything, wear masks, social distance. It definitely just feels like a lot of anxiety is lifted."

Barnhart said curbside pickup is available. The cafe is open as well, although it's 'to go' only.

Barnhart said they are selling tons of puzzles right now. They are also selling a lot of activity kits for kids, including baking and science kits. They are also selling a lot of children's workbooks and family games.