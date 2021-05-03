BILLINGS - The Downtown Billings Alliance (DBA) and Valley Credit Union are happy to announce the return of Alive After 5 (AA5), after the much-anticipated outdoor concert series was cancelled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Downtown Billings said in a release, the community can look forward to four Alive After 5 summer concerts in 2021, instead of the typical eight dates. They say this small-batch series will have all the energy of past years concentrated in a shorter and safer AA5 season.

The DBA, along with eight other Billings performing arts and event producers recently came together and committed to bringing summer events back to the community safely and responsibly following local and state public health guidelines.

Each of the AA5 outdoor concerts take place at a different downtown location Thursday evening from 5 to 8 p.m. Admission to each event is free to the public, however, those 21 and older wishing to consume alcohol will need to purchase a wristband for $2.

The 2021 Small Batch AA5 series will kick-off Thursday, Aug. 5, at McCormick Cafe on Montana Ave. The following locations and corresponding dates include Walkers Grill on Aug. 12, Montana Brewing Company on Aug. 19, and Tiny’s Tavern on Aug. 26. The line-up of bands will be announced soon.

“These events don’t come together overnight. Typically, we start the process of planning Alive After 5 in November. It’s a big undertaking for our non-profit organization, taking months to piece together hosts, bands, sponsors, sound techs, stages, street closures, insurance, staff and volunteers.” Lindsay Richardson, Events & Communications Director at the DBA, said.

Due to the nature and logistics of the AA5 events, the DBA sought guidance and support from their community partners and Public Health leaders to bring AA5 back in the way the community knows it.

"The decision to bring the series back for four dates this August had everything to do with ensuring we could host outdoor concerts responsibly without any headcount limitations. We know these events draw thousands of concertgoers into downtown Billings and the health and safety of our community, while protecting the ability for our small businesses to stay open is our priority. We can’t wait to see everyone back at Alive After 5 in August,” Katy Easton, CEO of the DBA, said.

The success of the concert series is due heavily to the host locations efforts, good community attendance, the help of the season sponsors and volunteers to help the DBA team ID and wristband guests.

Current sponsors include Valley Credit Union, Best Western ClockTower Inn, First Interstate Bank and Desert Mountain Broadcasting.

“We are still confirming additional sponsors for this 2021 season to help cover the costs of hosting these highly anticipated summer concerts.” Richardson said.

The DBA is a non-profit organization that promotes and advocates for a vital city center through programmatic and place-making elements like event management, business development effort and projects, TIF district management, public art, green space development and other downtown beautification projects.

For more information on the DBA, you can visit downtownbillings.com.