After a failed attempt to buy the Mets a few months back, A-Rod is reportedly in the mix to purchase another professional sports franchise.

According to the athletic Alex Rodriguez and partner Marc Lore are in negotiations to purchase the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves.

The report says he and Lore have thirty days to work out a deal with current owner Glen Taylor.

The deal would also include ownership of the WNBA's Minnesota Lynx.