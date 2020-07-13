BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings TrailNet will host its annual, Ales for Trails fundraiser, but due to COVID-19, this year's event will be virtual.

Ales for Trails raises around $120,000 for the non-profit group, Billings TrailNet.

The money is used to build and maintain our local trails.

Instead of hosting the event at ZooMontana on September 11th, Billings TrailNet is selling $50 punch cards, for people to take and use all summer at participating breweries across the state.

Krist Drake, Executive Director for Billings TrailNet, says they've sold more than 100 so far, but the goal is to sell 1,000 cards.

"We've got 22 different breweries from Billings and around the state, plus Yellowstone Cellars, that are giving a pint of beer to every card holder, so that's about 95 dollars in beer and wine.", said Drake.

Drake says you can pick up your card at The Base Camp, Spoke Shop or Yellowstone Fitness.

You can also donate $50 to https://www.billingstrailnet.org/donate/ to receive your card.