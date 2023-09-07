Billings,MT-A popular summer celebration is right around the corner, but this event is also responsible for making trails across the Magic City, possible.

At this year's Ales for Trails, attendees will have a selection of more than 50 microbrews, wine and non-alcoholic beverages.

There will also be a raffle, a silent disco a beer competition and live music from the Repeat Offenders.

Billings TrailNet organizes the annual event and knows how pivotal the fun night is for maintaining the trails system in the city.

Executive Director for Billings TrailNet, Kristi Drake says that currently, "there is no trail fund in the city of Billings, and because there is no fund at the city, then they rely on Billings TrailNet to raise that money to provide that match. Typically, we will provide 25 to 100 thousand dollars to give those matching funds that the city needs to be eligible to receive those big expensive grants that really are so meaningful to our city. "

This year's event is also celebrating the upcoming groundbreaking of the Skyline Trail along the Rimrocks and the Inner Belt Loop Road in the heights, as both are now just months away from completion.

In addition to donations Billings TrailNet was also able to contribute $350,000 towards the completion of the SkylineTrail.

And contributions from Ales for Trails go directly to making these and projects like them become a reality.

Drake says that Ales for Trails is "a place where we all come together, really a great way for the community to celebrate our trail system. And give back to building more of these trails. Weve got about 50 miles of trails in Billings now. Just help us build our trail system its good for our community, it's good for our kids, our seniors, ourselves, and if you can't come to ales for trails, buys some tickets anyway and just make a donation!"

Ales for Trails will take place September 8, from 5pm-10pm at ZooMontana.

Tickets are $40 and cover your drinks and entry.

All proceeds benefit Billings trails.

You can purchase tickets here

Or in person at The Base Camp, The Spoke Shop or Yellowstone Fitness.