BILLINGS, Mt-- Mental illness is a rising concern for millions in America and its treatment often gets neglected.

In fact, according to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), less than fifty percent of the U.S. adult population with diagnosed mental illness received treatment in the year 2020.

In an attempt to lower barriers to life changing treatment statewide, Albertsons pharmacies in Montana are collaborating with Frontier Psychiatry to provide long-acting injectable medications for mental illness and substance use disorder.

"Psychiatric disorders, in particular, the ones that tend to be more difficult to treat, like Schizophrenia and Bipolar disorder, and also substance use disorders, in particular, alcohol use disorder as well as for opioid use disorder. So, its really kind of these two broad classes," said Eric Arzubi, CEO of Frontier Psychiatry.