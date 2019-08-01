GREAT FALLS, MONTANA, Aug. 1, 2019 — Albertsons and Safeway stores across the west and its customers are teaming up with the American Red Cross this month to raise money for disaster relief.

From Aug. 1-21, Albertsons customers have a convenient way to donate to the Red Cross at the cash register as they pay for their groceries. Eighty-four Albertsons and Safeway stores in Idaho, Montana, Colorado, Nevada, North Dakota, Oregon, and Wyoming are taking part.

"Our Albertsons and Safeway stores are proud to partner with the American Red Cross to help raise funds at the check stand to assist in the Red Cross's mission to provide for individuals and families during an emergency," said Kathy Holland, communications and public relations manager for the Albertsons Companies Intermountain Division.

A similar program last summer raised more than $138,600 to help Red Cross prepare for and respond to disasters. The Red Cross of Idaho and Montana has responded to 440 disasters across the two states in the past year, including wildfires, flooding, and home fires. Following a disaster, Red Cross provides families with comfort and support, including a safe place to stay, warm meals, access to mental health services, cleanup supplies and help to form a long-term recovery plan.

"We are incredibly grateful to Albertsons Companies and their generous customers," said Nicole Sirak Irwin, regional CEO of the Red Cross of Greater Idaho and Montana. "They are a valuable partner who makes it a priority to help communities and families recover when disasters strike."

Time and again Albertsons Companies has been an essential supporter of the American Red Cross, both locally and across the country. Albertsons provided free lunches to volunteers during a Red Cross smoke alarm installation event in Boise in 2018, supports the Red Cross Service to the Armed Forces program and donates products such as water and other items during a disaster.

During an unprecedented hurricane season in 2017, Albertsons Companies generated more than $1.2 million for American Red Cross hurricane relief efforts through a nationwide customer-giving campaign and a $112,000 company match. Raised in about a month, the $1.2 million gift was part of $8 million Albertsons Companies, its customers and employees donated to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma through a point-of-sale campaign at its more than 2,300 stores nationwide. The company also donated millions of dollars in products to help families in Texas and Florida to recover.

In addition to raising money for disaster relief, Albertsons also helps the Red Cross collect lifesaving blood by hosting blood drives at its stores.

Albertsons Companies, which is headquartered in Boise, is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the U.S. The company operates stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia under 20 well-known banners including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, and Carrs.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters feed and provide emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org.