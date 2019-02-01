Albertson's raises $10,000 for Billings first responders

Albertson's presented a check in the amount of $5,000 to both the Billings Firefighters Rich Duval Benevolent Fund and the Billings Police Protective Association in the Billings Heights, Friday afternoon.

The 6 Albertson's stores in Billings hosted a three-week customer giving campaign allowing customers to make a donation to support first responders in their community. Thanks to the donations, a little over $9,000 was raised, and Albertson's rounded it up to $10,000.

Lieutenant Mark Cady with the Billings Police Department told us a little bit about what the money will be going toward.

"Our association is a service organization that spends all that money locally. And most of it goes to programs involving kids here in our town," said Lt. Cady.

He also mentioned that their pet program in Billings is Special Olympics. He hopes, with this money, they can continue to sponsor events like the torch run and baseball and softball games.