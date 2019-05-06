Alberta Bair Theater Renovations Underway

KULR (Billings)- Renovations are officially underway at the Alberta Bair Theater in Downtown Billings.

Doors closed in April for the time being, as a laundry list of updates are in progress.

Executive Director Jan Dietrich told KULR-8 that new seats, new concessions, expanded lobby space as well many other additions to the infrastructure of the building are on the list for over the next year or so.

"I'm excited about the building for our community and the outlying areas," said Dietrich.

One of the things on Monday's agenda? Getting rid of the old seats.

"This is kind of the fun part, getting to do of the stuff that you can really look at and see and feel. It's not the minor part, so this is the fun part of construction, getting to tear it apart a little bit and it looks different at the end of the day," said Project Manager Samuel Bergmen.

Bergmen said that he's just as excited as anyone else to see what he calls one of the most important buildings in Downtown Billings get a new look.

Dietrich says the same.

She added that during construction, the theater plans on having hard hat tours so that the stakeholders can come see the progress for themselves.

Dietrich hopes construction will wrap up by September of 2020, and as someone who has been with Alberta Bair for almost 30 years, she's ready.

"I was with the theater in 1990 when it had just been renovated, and you know we've had a lot of traffic in the last 32 years, and it's time to shine our crown jewel again," said Dietrich

We also asked what the first performance would be once everything's back up and running. Dietrich says we'll just have to wait.

"I can't tell you what yet but it will be what we call our grand opening and that will be the first event in the theater," said Dietrich.