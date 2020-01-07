Alberta Bair Theater gets new cat walk

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Alberta Bair Theater is undergoing a complete remodel! On January 7, 2020, they lifted a brand new cat walk to the top of the building.

Braydon Sinclar, the Project Manager, says the cat walk allows stage managers to adjust lighting and rigging during shows. He also says lifting the catwalk is challenging because of how heavy the structure is.

"I'd say we are about half way through the project," he says, "We'll be wrapping up mid-summer. As you can see the exterior components coming together, but it's a complete remodel we still have interior work to do. We're moving along though."

Sinclair says this is the first remodel the Alberta Bair Theater has had since the 80's and the theater has been a fixture in Billings since the 30's.