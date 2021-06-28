BILLINGS - Alberta Bair Theater announced their upcoming season for 2021-22 and an open house event, set to take place inside their newly renovated and expanded downtown building.

Tickets go on sale July 10 at 8 a.m. at the ABT Box Office Window, located at 2801 Third Avenue N. Tickets go on sale online at albertabairtheater.org or by calling (406) 256-6052 on July 10 at 10 a.m.

If you would like to purchase the same seat for each performance in a series (Broadway, Performing Arts, Outstanding Performances, National Geographic) you can purchase a subscription now at the Box Office Window.

"We are thrilled to be welcoming full capacity audiences to LIVE entertainment in our beautifully renovated theater in September,” Ron Yates, chair of the Alberta Bair Theater Board of Directors, said. “We have been planning our grand re-opening celebration for months and are extremely proud of our staff and board of directors for getting us through a total theater renovation in addition to these unprecedented times. Live performing arts is exactly what many of us need personally, while also bringing tremendous tangible and intangible benefits to our community.”

The theater will also host an open house on July 10 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

ABT Executive Director Jan Dietrich will lead tours through the theater at 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Those in attendance will also be able to watch the season preview video.

According to a release, the theater's lineup is set to open with a performance from Emmy and Tony Award winning actress and singer Kristen Chenoweth on Sept. 18.

Chenoweth has performed across the world, on Broadway, at Carnegie Hall and at Royal Albert Hall. Her most recent album "For The Girls" is a heartfelt tribute to the great female singers throughout history, particularly some of Chenoweth’s heroes and friends.

For more information on the upcoming season, you can visit the Albert Bair Theater website at albertabairtheater.org.

You can view the complete 2021-22 schedule below:

Sept. 21: John Driskell Hopkins Band

Oct. 1: Quartet Nuevo

Oct. 28: National Geographic Live: Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry

Nov. 6: Raul Midón

Dec. 2: The Simon & Garfunkel Story

Dec. 15: Santa Save Christmas

Dec. 31: Big Bad Voodoo Daddy

Jan. 28: National Geographic Live: View from Above with Terry Virts

Feb. 2: compagnie Hervé Koubi

Feb. 18: The Choir of Man

Feb. 24: Estonian Philharmonic Chamber Choir

Feb. 26: International Guitar Night

March 2: Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

March 6: Nobuntu (3 p.m.)

March 18: National Geographic Live: Untamed with Felipe DeAndrade

March 19: The British Invasion

March 27: Beautiful - The Carole King Musical (8 p.m.)

March 30: The Magic of Bill Blagg Live

April 1: Aquila Theater: Shakespeare's Macbeth

April 25: An Evening with David Sedaris

April 29: TAIKOPROJECT

In addition to its 2021-22 season, Alberta Bair Theater is hosting the following performances:

Sept. 25: Billings Symphony presents Pictures

Sept. 30: Pub Station presents Josh Turner (Tickets on sale now)

Oct. 20: Warren Miller’s 72nd Film (National Tour)

Oct. 23: Billings Symphony presents Buffalo Crossing

Nov. 13: comedy beCAUSE benefiting Family Promise

Nov. 21: Faith E presents Zach Williams (Tickets on sale now. Fewer than 100 tickets remain.)

Nov. 26, 27, 28: The Nutcracker

Dec. 18, 19: Billings Symphony Country Christmas

Feb. 2: Billings Symphony presents Appalachian Spring

March 12: Billings Symphony presents May The Score Be With You

April 23: Billings Symphony presents Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9