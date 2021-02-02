BILLINGS - After over 71 years of calling the Shrine Auditorium home, the Al Bedoo Shriners are looking for a new location for their community.

The Shriners are a international organization founded in 1870 by a group of masons in New York who were looking to start a fraternity centered around fun and fellowship. Today, there are now thousands of clubs around the world.

Jason Smith, Potentate for the Billings Al Bedoo Shrine, says the decision to sell the property is mainly due to declining memberships.

To become a Shriner, interested members have to become a mason first.

According to Smith, masonry is shrinking in Montana. With less members, Smith said, it was not feasible to keep the building.

Though the fraternity has made a tough decision, Smith is confident in the future of Al Bedoo Shrine.

"We as Shriners interpret the shrine as our fraternity and not just a street address, and we will continue to do everything that we need to do to make Al Bedoo carry itself into the future, no matter what the physical location of it is," Smith said.