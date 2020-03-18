Al Bedoo Shrine Circus postponed Mar 18, 2020 Mar 18, 2020 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BILLINGS, MT - The Al Bedoo Shrine Circus scheduled for April 1st - 5th has been postponed.Event organizers say they will announce new days at a later time. More from this section Albertsons announces special shopping hours for at-risk customers Billings School Trustees to hold virtual meeting Canada closing borders to non-citizens, Americans exempted Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Circus Al Bedoo Shrine Billings Organizer Mt Postpone Event Recommended for you KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX. GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Local Weather Currently in Billings 25°F Cloudy 25°F / 24°F 11 AM 25°F 12 PM 25°F 1 PM 26°F 2 PM 27°F 3 PM 29°F 7-Day Radar Alerts Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive daily news updates from KULR-8? Signup today! Breaking News from KULR-8 Get breaking news in your email inbox as soon as it happens. Manage your lists Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGovernor announces closure of Montana schools for two weeksGovernor Bullock Confirms Four Presumptive Cases of Coronavirus in MontanaBillings public schools take additional steps to prevent possible coronavirus exposureGovernor declares state of emergency due to coronavirusList of Montana schools closed in response to coronavirusBillings residents flock to CostcoTesting sites for Coronavirus set to open March 16th in BillingsMontana University System shifting to online classes and remote teaching modelsYellowstone County health officer orders bars, casinos, restaurants to closeCOVID -19 Billings Public Schools nutrition services emergency feeding plan Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. © Copyright 2020 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. {{title}} {{summary}} Notifications Settings You don't have any notifications. Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device. Topics Breaking News Weather Alert Top Stories