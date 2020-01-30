Airport Road and Main Street Improvement Project impact on local business

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Montana Department of Transportation is planning to revamp a busy intersection -- Airport Road & Main Street -- in the Billings Heights. The proposal aims to make the roads pedestrian and bicycle-friendly and reduce congestion, but some business owners nearby say they aren't too thrilled with the new proposals.

An employee working right off the intersection who didn't want to appear on camera says this intersection is often plagued by congestion and every so often, a car crash. That's why the Montana Department of Transportation is proposing an improvement project.

However, Kyle Nelson, Owner of CPR (Cell Phone Repair Shop), says MDT's proposals would prevent potential customers from being able to access his business.

"The proposal is ludicrous," he says "It's gonna reroute traffic in a way that diverts it from businesses on Main Street and businesses are just going to leave this intersection which is the best intersection in the Heights. It's got the most traffic, it's right near the Metra. I mean a lot of us think that the intersection should be fixed and can be fixed but the recent proposals have been a nightmare and they don't seem to be listening."

If you'd like to voice your opinion on any future projects regarding the intersection, you can submit a comment online at https://www.mdt.mt.gov/ or write to the Montana Department of Transportation.