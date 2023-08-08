RED LODGE, Mont. - Around 9:00am, Red Lodge Fire Rescue responded to an airplane crash just south of the Red Lodge Airport around 9:00am.

Carbon County Sheriff's Office and the Red Lodge Police Department also responded to the crash.

The pilot and the passenger were up and walking and suffered only minor injuries, according to Red Lodge Fire Rescue.

From there, they were able to assess any hazards and there was a small fuel leak they were able to mitigate.

After approval from the NTSB, they were able to remove the plane from the trees where it crashed.

The plane was a Boeing Stearman Biplane.

The pilot said he was making an attempt to land safely in a field as the plane was loosing power shortly after takeoff.

NTSB will investigate the crash.