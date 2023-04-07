BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s (DEQ) issuance of an air quality permit for NorthWestern Energy’s Laurel Generating Plant in 2021 has been ruled unlawful.

The Thirteenth Judicial District Court in Yellowstone County’s decision invalidates the air quality permit and requires NorthWestern Energy (NWE) to stop construction of the controversial Yellowstone County Generating Station near Laurel, according to the Montana Environmental Information Center (MEIC).

A challenge was filed in October of 2021 against the DEQ’s decision to issue an air quality permit for NWE’s proposed 175-megawatt methane gas-fired power plant near Laurel, Montana, on the banks of the Yellowstone River.

The recent ruling found the DEQ issued the permit without fully evaluating the environmental consequences of plant construction and operation, violating the Montana Environmental Policy Act.

MEIC says the Court’s ruling critiqued DEQ for failing to analyze the gas plant’s greenhouse gas emissions and associated climate impacts in Montana, as well as the plant’s impacts on quality of life.

NWE announced it will appeal the district court order, saying the Court found two “limited” issues with the DEQ analysis and that the Court “took the extreme step to vacate the air permit.”

They say it will fulfill its commitment to safe and reliable energy service for Montana customers by seeking an immediate stay and will appeal the decision.

NorthWestern Energy Vice President of Supply and Montana Government Affairs John Hines, who oversees environmental compliance and stewardship shared the following statement after the ruling:

“After significant review and analysis, the Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued NorthWestern Energy an air quality permit on Sept. 8, 2021 which allowed the company to initiate construction of this project. This ruling appears to require new criteria to be analyzed and jeopardizes reliable service for our Montana customers during critical times when customer energy demand is high, the coldest nights and the hottest days, typically times when renewable resources are generating little or no energy. Our air permit was reviewed and approved by the DEQ using standards that have been in effect for many years. We began construction of this project with this in mind. We will work with the DEQ to determine the path forward.”