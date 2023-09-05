Air Quality impacts in Billings

BILLINGS, Mont. --When it comes to poor air quality there are many medical conditions that can make a person more susceptible to health risks, but sometimes it is so bad it affects even the healthiest among us...

Janice Fordham, M.D. Family Physician with Intermountain Health Laurel Family Medicine about who needs to take extra precautions right now, and what we can all do to stay safer.

Janice said pregnant women, children, older people, and people with respiratory conditions are the most vulnerable to health impacts from poor air quality.

She said some warning signs you might be starting to feel health impacts are shortness of breath, wheezing, and tightness in the chest while breathing.

Until the air quality gets better Janice said there are a few things we can all do to limit our exposure and stay safe.

"When you are in your car and then turn your air conditioner on, keep it on recycled aired so that you aren't breathing in that external air, when you are at home make sure to have your windows shut and keep the air on and sometimes having an air filter is helpful." said Fordham.