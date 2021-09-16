UPDATE: SEPT. 17 AT 9:16 P.M.

Multiple agencies have joined together in the investigation into the disappearance of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito.

According to an update from FBI Denver, the FBI Denver Field Office and its Wyoming Resident Agencies will work in coordination with the National Park Service, the Teton County Sheriff's Office, and the Jackson Police Department.

A missing poster has also been created for Gabby. You can view that below:

If you have information, such as potential sightings, photos, videos, or any other details concerning Gabby, you can submit it anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov or by phone to 1-800-CALL-FBIor 303-629-7171.

The FBI has also created a digital media tipline dedicated to this case. Any pictures or videos may be uploaded directly to the site: fbi.gov/petito.

UPDATE: SEPT. 16 AT 5 P.M.

In a Twitter post, the FBI says they are working with the Teton County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, the National Park Service and other state and local law enforcement agencies across the country in the investigation of Gabrielle “Gabby” Petito’s disappearance.

Petito was last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in late August, and was reported missing on Sept. 11.

The FBI says she was on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend, visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming. They were driving a white 2012 Ford Transit van with a variety of stickers on the back. The van is registered to Petito and has Florida license plate QFTG03.

If you have any information, potential sightings, photos, or videos concerning Petito, you can anonymously submit it to 1-800-CALL-FBI or 303-629-7171 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - Yellowstone National Park shared information on Facebook of a 22-year-old woman who is believed to have been at Grand Teton National Park the last time she was in contact with her family.

Gabby Petito is described as 5-foot, 5-inches tall; has blue eyes and blond hair. She has a tattoo on her right arm that says "Let it be", and another tattoo on her left arm of a triangle with flowers.

Anyone with information on Petito's location is asked to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).