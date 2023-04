RED LODGE, Mont. - Several agencies will be conducting evacuation training in Red Lodge Sunday morning.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office, Red Lodge Police Department, GIS and DES will be conducting the training.

Carbon Alert says SAR will try to get most of the homes within the training area, but they will not go outside of a marked boundary for the exercise.

If you have any questions, you can call Carbon County Disaster and Emergency Services at 406-426-8746.