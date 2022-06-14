LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Officials in Park County say they are doing what they can to get resources into affected areas as flooding impacts the county.

During a press briefing Tuesday, Interim City Manager, Lisa Lowy said southeast Livingston has seen some flooding, and that once the water recedes, crews will be in the area checking on the damage done to the streets.

Officials will also be monitoring water levels and safety on the roads around the county.

The water supply in Livingston has been tested and is safe, and the wastewater treatment plant is running as normal conditions as they can have Lowy said.

Park County Sheriff, Brad Bichler says there has been no major injuries reported and that they have conducted several rescues since Monday.

Sheriff Bichler said crews have done a good job in clearing roads so they could get people in and out of the valley.

Livingston Healthcare CEO, Deb Anczak, says they have evacuated all eight patients from the hospital to Pioneer Medical Center in Big Timber.

There is limited access to the hospital campus, however, Anczak says staff has inspected the campus have not found any water in the facility.

At this time, Livingston Healthcare is working to open emergency services and the emergency department depending on safe access. Anczak also said people cannot call the main hospital phone number as it is currently down.

There is urgent care set up for people on South 89.

Director of Park County’s Emergency Management, Greg Coleman is asking that if you have an emergency to dial 9-1-1.

If you are looking for information, you can call the public information hotline at 406-222-4131.

Emergency alerts are being sent out, and if you are interested in receiving alerts, you can text either the Livingston or Gardiner zip code to 888777

For those who need help and it is not an emergency, or if you are looking to offer help, Coleman says the county is partnering with Southwest Montana COAD.

The shelter in Livingston at the warming center will continue to be maintained depending on need, and if you are in need of shelter, you are asked to call the public information hotline.