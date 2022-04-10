BELFRY, Mont. - Officials are warning of a long fire season after a fire south of Belfry Sunday.

Belfry Fire, Bridger Fire, and the Bureau of Land Management responded to the grass fire and Carbon Alert says it might be along fire season.

“It's no surprise that Carbon County is very dry, and drought conditions don't look to be improving any time soon,” a post to the Carbon Alert Facebook said.

Multiple wildfires have been reported around Carbon County, and windy conditions has grass fuel have mad it easy for fire to quickly spread.

“As much as we hope we are wrong, it might be a long fire season again. Thank you to all of the firefighters for your quick response and dedication to protecting the communities, land, and people of Carbon County.”