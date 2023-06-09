The following is a press release from Stockman Bank.

BILLINGS, MT- On June 15th, Stockman Bank will be participating in World Elder Abuse Awareness Day by helping to heighten awareness about elder abuse and fraud in our local communities.

Stockman Will hold open houses at all 37 branches across the state.

Financial abuse targeting older adults is on the rise, with the AARP reporting more than 369,000 nationwide incidents each year.

Please join us on Thursday, June 15th World Elder Abuse Awareness Day for an Open House during normal business hours in the lobby of your local Stockman Bank.

Enjoy refreshments and pick up educational information about common scams targeting seniors and how to prevent becoming a victim.

There will be a special press conference on the second floor of the Billings Downtown bank on Thursday, June 15th, from 11:00-11:30 a.m.

Attorney General Austin Knudsen is set to speak about current Elder Abuse initiatives being rolled out by the state of Montana.

Representatives from the Division of Criminal Investigation, Big Sky Senior Services, Adult Resource Alliance, and Adult Protective Services will also be present.

At Stockman Bank we continue to see an increased number of incidents pertaining to elder abuse and fraud at our bank locations across the state.

By hosting these open houses, we aim to bring awareness and educate the elder members of our local communities.