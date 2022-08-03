Today the Billings Chamber of Commerce went on a flood tour to get a visual of just how bad the Yellowstone River flood has impacted those in the Ag community.

Ranchers, farmers, and producers are left with broken head-gates, busted pipes, damaged crops, tons of debris, and much more.

With damages totaling nearly one million dollars for several properties

But one of the biggest concerns, broken irrigation systems.

Joe Yedlicka, president of orchard canal company, hopes the remainder of the year will be good, but says he might have to start rationing water.

He adds that if the canal doesn't get fixed, the ag community in Bridger, might not survive through to next year.

“At this point, I feel very fortunate we were able to hold it together but if we have another event – who's to say how much longer we can hold it together not only for myself but for other farmers and ranchers up and down the whole Clarks Forks Valley system as well as our irrigation canals.”

Joe isn't the only one concerned for the future of his crops… many Ag producers only have until this October to find a solution, if they aren't able to get their equipment and property fixed in time.