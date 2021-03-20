After long hiatus, two Royal Caribbean cruises are setting sail in June

After a year long hiatus, some cruise ships are gearing up to return to the seas.

Two Royal Caribbean Cruises are planning to set sail in June.

The company's celebrity cruise line will launch a ship from St. Martin on June 5th.

Days later, Roya Caribbean's 'Adventure of the Seas' will leave from the Bahamas.

In both cases, passengers, 18 and older, will be required to test negative for COVID-19.

The seven day cruises won't involve any stops or departures from any US ports.

The CDC has halted cruise ship operations in US waters since March of last year.